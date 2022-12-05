Left Menu

EU's Gentolini: We will have a recession this winter

Updated: 05-12-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 19:03 IST
EU's Gentolini: We will have a recession this winter
Europe will fall into a recession this winter and growth will not return before spring, European Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday.

"We will have a recession this winter," he told reporters before a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels.

