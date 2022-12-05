EU's Gentolini: We will have a recession this winter
05-12-2022
Europe will fall into a recession this winter and growth will not return before spring, European Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday.
"We will have a recession this winter," he told reporters before a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels.
