Maha: Professor, peon of college held for bribery in Thane; principal on the run

A professor of a women's college in Maharashtra's Thane district and one more person were arrested on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a colleague who was on medical leave and wanted to get her job back as well as wages of the previous months, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

The principal of the college, located in Vajreshwari, who first sought the bribe, was on the run, the official added.

''The complainant was working as a professor in the college and was on medical leave for three months. When she approached college authorities to get her job back and also back wages, the principal sought a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. The accused later brought down the demand to Rs 2 lakh,'' he said.

After the woman approached the Thane unit of the ACB, a trap was laid and a peon was arrested while accepting the bribe amount. Later, a professor was also held, he said.

They have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act by Vajreshwari police, he added.

