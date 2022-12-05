SC quizzes Centre over steps for promoting 34 women army officers granted permanent commission

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre about what steps it proposed to take with regard to the 34 women Army officers who have alleged delay in promotions after being granted permanent commission on the directions of the top court in 2020.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha was told by senior advocate R Balasubramanian, appearing for the Centre and the Armed Forces, that no officer has been promoted since the last hearing before this court on November 22.

“It is my word. No person has been promoted after I made the statement on the last date of hearing,” the senior lawyer said.

“We will hear it on Friday... We will ensure that justice is done,” the bench said, adding, “We want you to tell us as to what you are going to do to these women officers' plea.” The bench then listed the petition of the women officers for further hearing on December 9.

Earlier, the top court had sought the Centre’s response to the plea of the 34 women officers who had alleged delay in promotions after being granted permanent commission.

They had alleged the promotion process for their male counterparts was already underway.

“We want all these women to get seniority,” the bench had said.

The plea was filed by women army officers including Col Priyamvada A Mardikar and Col Asha Kale who are permanent commissioned officers.

They have alleged discrimination as a special selection board convened two months ago reportedly considered male officers much junior to them for promotion.

“Why are you holding a selection board for male officers and not women,” the bench had asked.

The senior counsel for the Centre had said a special selection board will be convened for women officers against 150 additional posts that were in the final stages of approval by the Union Finance Ministry.

The senior lawyer had assured the court that the grievance of the women applicants will be resolved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)