Left Menu

SC quizzes Centre over steps for promoting 34 women army officers granted permanent commission

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre about what steps it proposed to take with regard to the 34 women Army officers who have alleged delay in promotions after being granted permanent commission on the directions of the top court in 2020.A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha was told by senior advocate R Balasubramanian, appearing for the Centre and the Armed Forces, that no officer has been promoted since the last hearing before this court on November 22.It is my word.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 21:00 IST
SC quizzes Centre over steps for promoting 34 women army officers granted permanent commission
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre about what steps it proposed to take with regard to the 34 women Army officers who have alleged delay in promotions after being granted permanent commission on the directions of the top court in 2020.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha was told by senior advocate R Balasubramanian, appearing for the Centre and the Armed Forces, that no officer has been promoted since the last hearing before this court on November 22.

“It is my word. No person has been promoted after I made the statement on the last date of hearing,” the senior lawyer said.

“We will hear it on Friday... We will ensure that justice is done,” the bench said, adding, “We want you to tell us as to what you are going to do to these women officers' plea.” The bench then listed the petition of the women officers for further hearing on December 9.

Earlier, the top court had sought the Centre’s response to the plea of the 34 women officers who had alleged delay in promotions after being granted permanent commission.

They had alleged the promotion process for their male counterparts was already underway.

“We want all these women to get seniority,” the bench had said.

The plea was filed by women army officers including Col Priyamvada A Mardikar and Col Asha Kale who are permanent commissioned officers.

They have alleged discrimination as a special selection board convened two months ago reportedly considered male officers much junior to them for promotion.

“Why are you holding a selection board for male officers and not women,” the bench had asked.

The senior counsel for the Centre had said a special selection board will be convened for women officers against 150 additional posts that were in the final stages of approval by the Union Finance Ministry.

The senior lawyer had assured the court that the grievance of the women applicants will be resolved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022