Left Menu

Maha: Woman held for throwing acid on lover's wife, toddler son

The accused then conspired with her friend and flung acid on the woman and her toddler son.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-12-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 21:42 IST
Maha: Woman held for throwing acid on lover's wife, toddler son
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Nagpur for allegedly throwing acid at the wife and two-and-half-year-old son of the man she was in a relationship with, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday morning and one woman connected with the incident is on the run, the Yashodhara Nagar police station official said.

''The accused and victim used to have arguments over the latter's illicit relationship. The accused then conspired with her friend and flung acid on the woman and her toddler son. The two were rushed to the government medical college and hospital and are undergoing treatment for burn injuries on the face,'' he said.

The accused, who was held on the basis of mobile phone location and CCTV footage, has been charged under section 326A, related to acid attacks, of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022