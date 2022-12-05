German city of Duesseldorf closes off old town -spokesperson

The western German city of Duesseldorf has closed off its old town area, where its Christmas market is located, a spokesperson for the city said on Monday.

The city spokesperson did not comment on what prompted the closure.

The Bild newspaper, citing police, reported that the Christmas market in the old town area as well as others across the city were closed after a threat was reported. (Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)