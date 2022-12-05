Left Menu

Russia says three killed in Ukrainian drone attacks on two of its air bases

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-12-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 22:40 IST
Russia says three killed in Ukrainian drone attacks on two of its air bases
Russia said on Monday that three of its military personnel were killed in what it said were Ukrainian drone attacks on two Russian air bases.

Two aircraft were lightly damaged, the defence ministry said in a statement. Four other people were wounded, it said.

The defence ministry highlighted that it had launched a strike on Ukraines military and energy infrastructure on Monday: "Despite the attempts of the Kyiv regime to disrupt the combat work of Russian Long-Range Aviation with a terrorist act."

