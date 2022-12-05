Russia says three killed in Ukrainian drone attacks on two of its air bases
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-12-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 22:40 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia said on Monday that three of its military personnel were killed in what it said were Ukrainian drone attacks on two Russian air bases.
Two aircraft were lightly damaged, the defence ministry said in a statement. Four other people were wounded, it said.
The defence ministry highlighted that it had launched a strike on Ukraines military and energy infrastructure on Monday: "Despite the attempts of the Kyiv regime to disrupt the combat work of Russian Long-Range Aviation with a terrorist act."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- defence ministry
- Ukrainian
- Russian
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pak defence ministry recommends five names to PMO as successor to Army chief Gen. Bajwa:Report
German defence ministry: working at full speed on procurement proposals
Defence ministry grants working permission to Odisha for ‘development’ of Rasgovindpur airstrip
Agniveers: Defence ministry organises session with defence industry representatives
German defence ministry: F-35 fighter jet procurement on right track