4 of Punjab family dead as car falls into canal in Ambala

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 05-12-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 22:47 IST
Four members of a family, hailing from Punjab, were killed after their car fell into a canal in this district on Monday evening, police said.

The accident occurred near Ismailpur village, around 25 kilometers from Ambala city, they said.

The bodies were later fished out from the Narwana branch canal, they said.

The deceased were identified as Kuldeep Singh (48), his wife Kulbir Kaur (40), son Sukhpreet (15) and daughter Jashndeep Kaur (10), police said.

Police said Kuldeep Singh was coming from Tiwana village (near Lalru) in Punjab and was going towards Ambala in his car along with his family members.

The matter is being investigated, they said.

