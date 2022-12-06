Beijing Capital Airport drops negative COVID test requirement from Tuesday
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-12-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 09:46 IST
- Country:
- China
The Beijing Capital International Airport no longer requires a negative COVID-19 test result for entry to terminals, starting from Tuesday, state media said.
Entrants do not need to provide a certificate of a negative nucleic acid test, the Beijing News, a newspaper owned by the Chinese Communist Party, said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese Communist Party
Advertisement