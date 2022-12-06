Dalit woman raped in UP village

A 23-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village in Nagra area here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused Dhirendra Singh has been arrested.

Singh forcibly entered the woman's house and raped her on December 4, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shiv Narain Vais said.

An FIR was registered against Singh under IPC 376 (rape) and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The woman was sent for medical examination and its report is awaited, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)