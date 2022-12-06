Left Menu

Al Jazeera files lawsuit at International Criminal Court over journalist's killing

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 14:00 IST
International Criminal Court Image Credit: Pixabay

Al Jazeera on Tuesday said it filed a lawsuit at the International Criminal Court against Israeli forces over the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank in May.

The lawsuit comes after a investigation by the television news network's legal team on the case, Al Jazeera said on Twitter.

