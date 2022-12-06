Dehradun man gets life imprisonment for strangling wife

A man was sentenced to life imprisonment for strangling his wife to death here in 2017.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Chandramani Rai on Monday sentenced Abhishek Sharma to life imprisonment for choking his wife Niti to death during a fight on April 16, 2017.

Rai also imposed on him a fine of Rs 5,000, public prosecutor JK Joshi said.

After killing his wife, Sharma had called the police immediately and confessed to his crime, he said.

Sharma's 11-year-old son was a key witness in the case whose testimony helped in the prosecution of his father, the lawyer said.

He had told the court that his father and mother were fighting in their room on the day of the incident. They became silent for a while, and after some time, his father alone came out of the room, looking "disturbed." When he and his grandmother went inside the room, they found his mother lying dead in bed, the boy had told the court.

