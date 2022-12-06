Left Menu

EU antitrust regulators charge Deutsche Bank, Rabobank over bond cartel

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 16:15 IST
Deutsche Bank Image Credit: Flickr

EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday charged Deutsche Bank and Rabobank with taking part in a government bond cartel.

The European Commission said the two banks coordinated pricing and trading strategies on euro-denominated sovereign, SSA (supra-sovereign, foreign sovereign, sub-sovereign/agency), covered and government-guaranteed bonds between 2005-2016.

It said some of their traders communicated mainly through emails and online chatrooms. The EU competition watchdog said it had sent a charge sheet known as a statement of objections to the banks.

