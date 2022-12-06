Russia and Ukraine to swap 60 POWs each - Russian-backed official
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-12-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 16:45 IST
Russia and Ukraine are set to exchange 60 soldiers each in a prisoner swap on Tuesday, the top Russian-installed official in the occupied Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine said.
"Another 60-60 exchange with Kyiv is taking place today," Denis Pushilin wrote on Telegram.
