Russia has enough precision missiles for a few more big strikes - Ukraine spy chief
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-12-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 17:10 IST
Ukraine's military intelligence chief said on Tuesday Russia had enough high-precision missiles to conduct several more big air strikes on Ukraine before it runs out of stocks.
Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defence Intelligence agency, said Russia's stocks were coming to an end. He made the comments on national television.
