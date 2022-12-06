DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 6

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6

** BRUSSELS - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino speaks at the Ecofin meeting in Brussels followed by presser - 1300 GMT. ** PARIS - Monaco's Prince Albert II starts a two-day trip to Paris. (To Dec. 7) SINGAPORE - Foreign minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Bin Hamid Bin Hamood Al Busaidi, and National Security Council secretary-general of the Sultanate of Oman, Major General Idris Bin Abdulrahman Bin Hamoud Al Kindi, will make an official visit to Singapore. (final day) SEOUL - President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a high-ranking delegation will pay a state visit to the Republic of Korea. (final day) NEW DELH - Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, will pay an official visit to India. (final day) ANKARA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu and they hold a joint news conference - 0845 GMT. NEW DELHI - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock takes part in a panel discussion at the trilateral India forum "Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific" during her visit to India - 0330 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Swedish Minister for EU Affairs Jessika Roswall meets her Austrian counterpart Karoline Edtstadler - 0830 GMT. MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets his Turkmen counterpart Rasit Meredow in Moscow for talks. Outwatching for comments on Ukraine crisis, G7 oil cap - 0900 GMT. MONTREAL - Chinese Minister of Ecology and Environment and COP 15 President, Huang Runqiu, speaks at the two-week U.N. Biodiversity Summit opening news conference - 1400 GMT. TIRANA - EU-Western Balkans summit. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7

** ANKARA - Minister of Defence of Finland Antti Kaikkonen will pay a working visit to Ankara on the invitation of Minister of Defence of Turkey Hulusi Akar. ** TOKYO - Belgium's Princess Astrid attends a meeting with representatives from the political and business worlds in Tokyo.

** JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck gives a keynote speech at the German-African Business Summit – 0700 GMT. ** BANGKOK - Thailand's Minister of Finance Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks at a business forum - 0400 GMT.

** WASHINGTON D.C. - Sweden's foreign minister is interviewed by The Atlantic Council think tank on Sweden's plans for NATO, the European Council presidency - 1200 GMT. ** WASHINGTON D.C. - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, Zbigniew Rau, to visit U.S. capital to attend the Washington edition of the Aspen Security Forum. (To Dec. 10) OSLO - Defence ministers of 13 European countries, that make up a collaboration called European Intervention Initiative, meet in Oslo, Norway to discuss the security situation in Europe after Russia's attack on Ukraine. Ministers from Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Great Britain and Sweden will attend. BRUSSELS - The Friends of Europe think tank hosts an EU-Western Balkans Summit and media briefing at its Brussels offices. Speakers include Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazović and EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and other Western Balkan regional issues Miroslav Lajcak - 1200 GMT. MILAN - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meets Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Milan. RIYADH - Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to arrive in Riyadh. (To Dec. 9) MONTREAL - UN Biodiversity Conference (COP-15) held in Montreal Canada. (To Dec. 19) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8

** PRAGUE - EU Commissioner Thierry Breton and Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela speak at a Prague conference on the 30th anniversary of the EU's internal market - 0800 GMT. ** ANKARA - Finnish Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen will pay an official visit to Turkey. DUBLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visits Ireland. BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Dec. 9) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

** LUXEMBOURG/AMSTERDAM/BRUSSELS - Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh pays official visits to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Kingdom of Belgium. (To Dec. 15) ** RIGA - Prime Minister of Latvia Arturs Krisjanis Karins, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Simonyte meet in Riga.

** BISHKEK - Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to visit Kyrgyzstan. (To Dec. 10) ** BISHKEK - Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Bishkek. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas attend Digital Summit in Berlin - 1330 GMT. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas in Berlin - 1500 GMT. TOKYO - Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and defence minister Yasukazu Hamada meet their Australian counterparts, Penny Wong and Richard Marles at a 2+2 meeting in Tokyo. RIYADH - Saudi Arabia plans to host a Chinese-Arab summit, attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping. MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the virtual Eurasian Economic Union summit. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 12 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13

** STRASBOURG - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell gives a statement at the European Parliament on the prospects for a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine - 1400 GMT. LISBON - Portugese Prime Minister Antonio Costa debates with lawmakers in preparation for the European Council - 1100 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Washington hosts U.S.-Africa summit. (To Dec. 15) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 ** BRUSSELS - Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh to attend ASEAN-EU commemorative summit. BRUSSELS - EU-ASEAN Summit. SUVA - Fijian House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (To Dec. 16) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17 TUNIS - Tunisian Assembly of People's Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 19 GENEVA, Switzerland - World Trade Organization General Council meeting (To Dec. 20). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31 SAUDI ARABIA - Stage of Dakar Rally 2022 (To Jan. 15) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 1 TALLINN - 13th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 3 MANILA - Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos starts his multi-day state visit to China upon invitation by Chinese President Xi Jinping. (To Jan. 5) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4 BURMA - 75th anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 8 PORTO-NOVO - Beninese National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 5 PALM SPRINGS, Ca - 33rd Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival. (To Jan. 16) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 7 PHNOM PENH - The ruling Cambodian People's Party celebrates the 44th anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW - 12th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 12

** DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana hosts a meeting with the country's delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos – 0630 GMT. HAITI - 13th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 13 PRAGUE - Czech Republic holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 14 TUNISIA - 13th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2023. (To Jan. 22) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 16 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2023. (To Jan. 18) DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds 2023 annual meeting in Davos. (To Jan. 20) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 17 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 23 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 EGYPT - 12th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 31 KINSHASA/JUBA - Pope Francis will visit the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan. (To Feb. 5) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5 LOS ANGELES - 65th Annual Grammy Awards. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11 VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2023 (to Feb. 21). - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

