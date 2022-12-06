Left Menu

HC stays NGT order against Sun Pharma

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-12-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 19:20 IST
HC stays NGT order against Sun Pharma
  • Country:
  • India

A division bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed the operation of the orders of the Southern Regional Bench of the National Green Tribunal levying an interim compensation of Rs 10 crore on Sun Pharma for expanding its drug manufacturing unit in Maduranthagam allegedly without necessary environmental clearance from the authority concerned.

The bench of Justices V M Velumani and R Hemalatha granted the injunction while passing interim orders on an appeal from the pharmaceutical company.

Originally, while entertaining a petition, the NGT on September 29 this year had told Sun Pharma to pay the interim compensation for operating and expanding its activity of drug manufacturing in bulk quantity at its Madhuranthagam facility without a valid environmental clearance.

The NGT, comprising judicial member Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member K Satyagopal, had observed that Sun Pharma carried out operations “illegally” between 1994 and 2006 without environmental clearance. It did not obtain the clearance under the provisions of the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 1994, from the centralf agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022