Left Menu

Chinese man held for fraud in Greater Noida

He, who possesses a Chinese passport, currently lives in Gurugram, Haryana, the officer said.He Haomin is accused in a case lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 420 cheating, 406 criminal breach of trust, 323 voluntarily causing hurt, 504 insult to provoke breach of peace, and 120B criminal conspiracy, the officer said.According to the complainant Mohammad Anas, he was hired in April 2020 by Haomin and the other four accused who had told him they were running a construction and engineering company.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-12-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 19:25 IST
Chinese man held for fraud in Greater Noida
  • Country:
  • India

A 33-year-old Chinese national was arrested by the police in Greater Noida Tuesday in connection with a probe into a case of fraud worth over Rs 1.25 crore, a senior police officer said.

The case was lodged at the Dadri Police Station in April 2021 and four other accused in the matter -- all Indians -- have already been arrested, the officer said.

''Accused He Haomin was arrested near the Hair roundabout in Greater Noida around 1.30 pm on Tuesday. He, who possesses a Chinese passport, currently lives in Gurugram, Haryana,'' the officer said.

''He Haomin is accused in a case lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult to provoke breach of peace), and 120B (criminal conspiracy),'' the officer said.

According to the complainant Mohammad Anas, he was hired in April 2020 by Haomin and the other four accused who had told him they were running a construction and engineering company. ''I was hired to install water pump plants in 2020 at their company site in Greater Noida. While the total bill amount was decided to be around Rs 1.40 crore, the payments were initially made in parts. However, after some time, the group stopped paying,'' Anas alleged. He further alleged that to avoid paying the remaining amount of Rs 27 lakh, the accused stopped his employees from finishing work at their site and also kept his equipment worth Rs 1.25 crore that he was using.

According to local police, the Chinese national had been on the run since the FIR was lodged in April last year.

The other accused arrested earlier were identified as Anupam Sharma, Sachin Giri, Shuzen, and Taylor Tag, police said.

Further investigation and legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022