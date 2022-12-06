Fire at factory in Delhi's Jhilmil Industrial Area

A fire broke out at a factory in the Jhilmil Industrial Area here Tuesday evening, fire services officials said.

They said no injuries or casualties have been reported.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said an emergency call was received at 6:22 pm about the blaze.

Eleven fire tenders have been rushed to the site, he said.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

