India calls for collective action on multilateral reforms

PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 06-12-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 20:24 IST
  • India

India on Tuesday pitched for ''collective action'' by G20 member nations on issues such as multilateral reforms to better capture the needs and ambitions of all regions and countries across the globe.

The first substantive discussions of India's presidency concluded here, with Sherpa Amitabh Kant emphasising the need for transformational efforts in agriculture, trade, employment, and combating corruption and economic crimes.

The discussions on ensuring security of 3Fs -- food, fuel and fertiliser -- also figured prominently in the discussion against the backdrop of the contemporary global socio-economic and geopolitical concerns, an apparent reference to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

''Substantive conversations on key global issues of inclusive growth, multilateralism, and women-led development, as well as 3Fs (Food, Fuel, and Fertilizer), tourism, and culture, were the highlights of the third day of the first Sherpa Meeting of India's G20 Presidency,'' an official statement said.

During discussions on the global impediments to economic growth, delegates underscored the importance of attaining resilient growth through long-term solutions and meaningful partnerships, it said.

On multilateral reforms, the discussions focused on strengthening and enhancing the mandate and resources of multilateral development banks, reforming the WTO, and reformed multilateralism for greater peace and harmony.

''Issues pertaining to addressing disruptions and promoting security of food, fuel, and fertilizer supplies were deliberated upon,'' the statement said.

The Sherpas also deliberated on women-led development, and the need to have women at the forefront of development. ''The interventions in the session drew attention to critical priorities such as reducing gender gaps, enhancing the capacity of women through education and skilling, promoting women in leadership roles, and boosting female labour force participation,'' the statement said.

Leveraging the tourism sector to accelerate progress towards SDG achievement, and protection, promotion, and preservation of culture, as also restitution of cultural properties, were the other areas covered in the session.

After the substantive sessions, the Sherpas and the delegations toured the renowned crafts village -- Shilpgram -- and were captivated by its architecture, and the diversity of Rajasthani arts and crafts.

