Left Menu

Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Rajasthan's Ganganagar

However, on Tuesday, the mans son arrived there for the identification of the body, following which it was handed over to Pakistan Rangers in the evening, the BSF sources said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-12-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 20:45 IST
Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Rajasthan's Ganganagar
  • Country:
  • India

A Pakistani infiltrator was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) near Shri Karanpur in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district, sources said on Tuesday.

The body was handed over to Pakistan on Tuesday evening after identification, the BSF sources said.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday at Harmukh post near Majhiwala village, they said.

The man crossed the border and was carrying a torch. He was spotted by BSF troops who challenged him. The man did not stop and moved into the Indian territory following which firing was done, according to the BSF sources.

It was dense fog when the incident happened. The BSF men recovered the body in the morning when the visibility improved, they said.

A flag meeting with Pakistan Rangers was held on Monday but they refused to accept the body. However, on Tuesday, the man's son arrived there for the identification of the body, following which it was handed over to Pakistan Rangers in the evening, the BSF sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022