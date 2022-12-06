Ambala man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping 4-yr-old girl

A local court here on Tuesday sentenced a 38-year-old man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl.

The verdict was pronounced by additional sessions judge, fast track court, Aarti Singh.

The judge also sentenced Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Ambala city, to seven years’ imprisonment under section 365 (abduction) of the IPC and fined him for Rs 65,000. A case of sexual assault was registered against Yogesh on the complaint of the girl’s father last year June 14, according to the prosecution counsel. The girl had gone missing on June 12 evening. Her parents searched for her in the nearby area but could not find her and expanded their search.

They located their daughter crying in a field near Jalbera road.

After her examination, a case was registered at a Women Police Station in Ambala. Surjeet Singh, the counsel for the complainant, pleaded in court that Yogesh Kumar kidnapped and sexually assaulted the girl, who was found injured in her private parts and had to be hospitalised.

He requested the court to give maximum punishment to the accused.

The judge observed in her order that the convict deserved no leniency. The convict lured the child taking advantage of her tender age. She was an easy prey for him and his act had a devastating effect on her entire life, the judge observed.

It is imperative to deal with perpetrators of sexual assault against children with stern hand, she said in her judgement.

