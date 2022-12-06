Left Menu

Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on Tuesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 21:49 IST
Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, December 6: * HC said the ''ultimate decision'' in matters of abortion ought to recognise a woman's choice to give birth and the possibility of dignified life of the unborn child while allowing a 26-year-old married woman to undergo medical termination of her 33-week pregnancy.

* HC said CBI's plea challenging the statutory bail granted to former Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) promoters, Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj, who were arrested by the central agency in connection with a multi-crore rupees bank loan scam case, requires detailed consideration.

* Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri tendered a written apology in HC in a criminal contempt case for his remarks against a judge, who he had accused of bias in granting relief to activist Gautam Navlakha, but the court directed him to appear before it and ''show remorse in person''.

* HC said it will hear on April 24 a batch of petitions to recognise same-sex marriage under various laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

