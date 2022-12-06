Police arrest Kashmiri journalist in 2017 case
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-12-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 21:59 IST
Police on Tuesday arrested a journalist from Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a 2017 case, officials said.
Khalid Gul, one of the several journalists whose residence was raided by police last month in connection with online threat to scribes, was arrested from Anantnag town, they said.
Gul was associated with local daily Greater Kashmir for many years. The daily, however, said he had parted ways with the publication earlier this year.
