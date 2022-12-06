Left Menu

No democracy without freedom of expression: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-12-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 22:34 IST
No democracy without freedom of expression: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed the government's strong commitment to supporting all efforts that promote and uphold freedom of expression and free media.

He was addressing an event organised by the Islamabad Journalist Safety Forum on the theme of the UN ten years Plan of Action, according to an official statement.

The Prime Minister said his government believes that “the freedom of expression is sacrosanct and will remain at the heart of the development of democracy”.

Shehbaz noted democracy and media reinforce each other and that there can be no democracy without freedom of expression and his government would be part of efforts aimed at making Pakistani democracy stronger through greater free media.

He pointed out that Pakistan became the first country in Asia to pass legislation on the 'Safety of Journalists' at the federal and the provincial level in Sindh province and offered support for the ongoing efforts in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to legislate on the safety of journalists.

He said the Parliament passed a landmark Protection of Journalists and Media Professional Acts after thorough consultations with all the stakeholders, which recognises the rights of journalists and seeks to protect media persons from violence.

He assured the full implementation of this legislation.

The prime minister said his government believes that no journalists should be called out or attacked for exercising their freedom of expression as guaranteed under the constitution of Pakistan.

Referring to the murder of senior Journalist, Arshad Sharif, in Kenya, he said he wrote a letter to the Chief Justice to constitute a commission to investigate the murder.

The event coincided with the Supreme Court ordering the government to register a case against the killing of journalist Sharif who was killed in Kenya in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts return to earth after 'successful' six-month mission; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts return to earth after 'successful' ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022