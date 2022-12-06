Left Menu

Justice Tashi Rabstan appointed acting chief justice of J-K High Court

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 22:37 IST
Justice Tashi Rabstan was on Tuesday appointed as the Acting Chief justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as incumbent Chief Justice Ali Mohd Magrey is set to retire.

Justice Magrey retires on December 7 and Justice Rabstan will take over as the acting chief justice from December 8.

In a notification, the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry said the president is pleased to appoint Justice Tashi Rabstan, senior-most judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that HC with effect from December 8 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Ali Mohd Magrey.

While Supreme Court judges retire on attaining the age of 65 years, high court judges retire at 62.

