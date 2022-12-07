Left Menu

U.S. military to increase presence of rotational bomber forces in Australia

The U.S. military will increase the rotation presence of its forces in Australia, including bomber forces, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday after talks with his Australian counterpart in Washington.

"Based upon today's talks, we will increase rotational presence of U.S. forces in Australia. That includes rotations of bomber task forces, fighters and future rotations of U.S. Navy and Army capabilities," Austin told a news conference.

"We will also expand our logistics and sustainment cooperation."

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

