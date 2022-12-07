Left Menu

U.S. lawmakers authorize $800 million more for Ukraine in defense bill

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 07:43 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 07:43 IST
U.S. lawmakers authorize $800 million more for Ukraine in defense bill

U.S. lawmakers agreed to provide Ukraine at least $800 million in additional security assistance next year and to boost Taiwan with billions in aid over the next several years, according to a summary of an $858 billion defense policy bill unveiled on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
3
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Japanese billionaire to make ‘big announcement’ on space after Musk meeting and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022