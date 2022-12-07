U.S. lawmakers authorize $800 million more for Ukraine in defense bill
Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 07:43 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 07:43 IST
U.S. lawmakers agreed to provide Ukraine at least $800 million in additional security assistance next year and to boost Taiwan with billions in aid over the next several years, according to a summary of an $858 billion defense policy bill unveiled on Tuesday.
