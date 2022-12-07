Left Menu

Maha govt assures 'inclusive' development as border villages in Nashik threaten to merge with Gujarat

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 07-12-2022 08:31 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 08:31 IST
Maha govt assures 'inclusive' development as border villages in Nashik threaten to merge with Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse has assured agitators from Surgana taluka of Nashik district of an ''all-inclusive'' development of the border areas, days after they threatened to merge with Gujarat alleging lack of facilities.

People from at least 55 villages and hamlets located in border areas in Surgana taluka recently demanded that their issues be resolved, or else they would merge with neighbouring Gujarat.

Bhuse, the guardian minister of Nashik district, told agitators at a meeting on Tuesday that Maharashtra has a legacy of social justice and development and the state is known for it across the country.

''A plan will be prepared with a preference for an all-inclusive development of tribal villages and 'padas (small settlements)' on the Gujarat border in Surgana taluka and a time-bound programme will be undertaken,'' the minister said.

This comes amid the already raging border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over the status of Belagavi district and 80 other Marathi speaking villages, which are in the control of the southern state. The dispute is pending before the Supreme Court.

Eleven villages in Akkalkot tehsil of Maharashtra's Solapur district have also asked the district administration to provide them basic facilities or grant them permission to merge with adjoining Karnataka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
3
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
4
Jilted lover kills dental student for refusal to patch up in AP

Jilted lover kills dental student for refusal to patch up in AP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022