Indonesia police suspect blast in West Java a suicide attack

Indonesian police said on Wednesday that a blast at a police station in the city of Bandung in West Java province was suspected to be a suicide bombing.

Ahmad Ramadhan, the head of the public information bureau for the National Police, also told a news conference that Bandung's local police were now closely coordinating with the anti-terrorism unit to investigate the incident.

