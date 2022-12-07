Left Menu

Indonesia police suspect blast in West Java a suicide attack

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 09:25 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 09:25 IST
Indonesia police suspect blast in West Java a suicide attack

Indonesian police said on Wednesday that a blast at a police station in the city of Bandung in West Java province was suspected to be a suicide bombing.

Ahmad Ramadhan, the head of the public information bureau for the National Police, also told a news conference that Bandung's local police were now closely coordinating with the anti-terrorism unit to investigate the incident.

