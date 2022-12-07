ASI posted in Pathankot held in bribery case
- Country:
- India
An assistant sub-inspector posted at a police station in Pathankot was arrested in a bribery case, the Punjab Vigilance bureau said.
A bureau spokesperson said ASI Kulwinder Singh of the Sadar police station was arrested Tuesday on a complaint by Mahavir Singh, a resident of the Samrala village in Pathankot.
The complainant had alleged the police official was demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 for registering a case.
After verifying the complaint, a vigilance team laid a trap and caught ASI Singh red-handed while allegedly accepting Rs 10,000 as a first installment of the bribe amount, the spokesperson said. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against him, said the spokesperson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab Vigilance bureau
- Singh
- Mahavir Singh
- Sadar
- Pathankot
- Samrala
ALSO READ
Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari begin shooting for 'The Virgin Tree'
Rajnath Singh to attend ASEAN defence ministers meet in Cambodia, discuss boosting ties
AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav thrashed by party workers, purportedly for selling MCD poll ticket
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets counterparts from US and Australia in Cambodia
Dr Jitendra Singh takes part in 'Capital Dialogue' programme of News-X Tv Channel