PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-12-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 11:43 IST
ASI posted in Pathankot held in bribery case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An assistant sub-inspector posted at a police station in Pathankot was arrested in a bribery case, the Punjab Vigilance bureau said.

A bureau spokesperson said ASI Kulwinder Singh of the Sadar police station was arrested Tuesday on a complaint by Mahavir Singh, a resident of the Samrala village in Pathankot.

The complainant had alleged the police official was demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 for registering a case.

After verifying the complaint, a vigilance team laid a trap and caught ASI Singh red-handed while allegedly accepting Rs 10,000 as a first installment of the bribe amount, the spokesperson said. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against him, said the spokesperson.

