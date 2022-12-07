European Union seeks two WTO panels on China disputes
Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 11:45 IST
The European Union has requested the setting up of World Trade Organization panels for two of its trade disputes with China, the European Commission said on Wednesday.
By seeking such panels, the bloc aims to protect member nations against discriminatory measures by China that the EU considers to be in breach of WTO rules, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement