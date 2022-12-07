Left Menu

Indonesia police chief says suicide bomber had been jailed for terrorism

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 07-12-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 12:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Indonesia

Indonesian police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said that a suicide bomber who staged an attack on a police station in West Java on Wednesday had been previously jailed for terrorism.

The police chief also told a news conference that the deceased man was affiliated to the Islamic State-inspired Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) group.

