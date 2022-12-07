Indonesia police chief says suicide bomber had been jailed for terrorism
Indonesian police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said that a suicide bomber who staged an attack on a police station in West Java on Wednesday had been previously jailed for terrorism.
The police chief also told a news conference that the deceased man was affiliated to the Islamic State-inspired Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) group.
