Indonesia police chief says suicide bomber had been jailed for terrorism

Indonesian police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said that a suicide bomber who staged an attack on a police station in West Java on Wednesday had been previously jailed for terrorism.

The police chief also told a news conference that the deceased man was affiliated to the Islamic State-inspired Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) group.

