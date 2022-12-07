Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 10.21 lakh seized from passenger at Chandigarh airport

The gold pieces were pasted on the baggage trolley, officials said. Officials recovered 187 grams of gold having a market value of Rs 10.21 lakh, the department said in a statement here.Further investigation in the matter was underway.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-12-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 14:49 IST
Gold worth Rs 10.21 lakh seized from passenger at Chandigarh airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A passenger was intercepted at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport here with gold worth Rs 10.21 lakh, Customs department said on Wednesday.

The passenger arrived from Dubai, they said, adding that the seizure was made as the gold was illegally being brought into India. The gold pieces were pasted on the baggage trolley, officials said. Officials recovered 187 grams of gold having a market value of Rs 10.21 lakh, the department said in a statement here.

Further investigation in the matter was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022