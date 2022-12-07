Left Menu

Vice Chief of Army Staff on three day visit to Malaysia

The VCOAS is scheduled to call on the Deputy Chief of Malaysian Army and Chief of Staff of Malaysian Armed Forces, where he will exchange ideas on issues of mutual interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 16:37 IST
Vice Chief of Army Staff on three day visit to Malaysia
The visit of the VCOAS will further deepen the bilateral relationships between the two Armies and act as a catalyst for closer coordination and cooperation between the two countries on a host of strategic issues. Image Credit: Twitter(@PBNS_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General BS Raju, the Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) has proceeded on a three-day visit to Malaysia from 08 to 10 December 2022. During the visit, the Vice Chief will take forward the excellent defence cooperation between India and Malaysia through multiple meetings with senior military and civilian leadership of the country.

The VCOAS is scheduled to call on the Deputy Chief of Malaysian Army and Chief of Staff of Malaysian Armed Forces, where he will exchange ideas on issues of mutual interest. He will also engage in extensive discussions with CEO Malaysian Institute of Defence & Strategic Studies. On 09 November 2022, the VCOAS will witness various training activities of the ongoing joint 'Exercise HARIMAU SHAKTI' and interact with the troops.

The visit of the VCOAS will further deepen the bilateral relationships between the two Armies and act as a catalyst for closer coordination and cooperation between the two countries on a host of strategic issues.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022