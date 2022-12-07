Left Menu

HC orders probe on forgery of land documents

The Registry is to lodge a criminal complaint before the jurisdictional police against C Doss of Karunyam Mission at Pattamandri, for presenting the false affidavit.Dismissing an application of Doss to revoke the probate, the judge observed he had made utterly false statements under the solemn oath.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-12-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 18:11 IST
HC orders probe on forgery of land documents
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has ordered a police probe against a person running a trust in Tiruvallur district, for allegedly having filed a false affidavit, which among other things prayed the court to recall a probate given to the legal heirs of a deceased person to grab his properties.

Justice C V Karthikeyan gave the direction to the Registry, recently. The Registry is to lodge a criminal complaint before the jurisdictional police against C Doss of Karunyam Mission at Pattamandri, for presenting the false affidavit.

Dismissing an application of Doss to revoke the probate, the judge observed he had made utterly false statements under the solemn oath. He had come to the court deliberately with the false statement and hence the necessary process must be issued, the judge said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022