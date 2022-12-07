HC orders probe on forgery of land documents

The Madras High Court has ordered a police probe against a person running a trust in Tiruvallur district, for allegedly having filed a false affidavit, which among other things prayed the court to recall a probate given to the legal heirs of a deceased person to grab his properties.

Justice C V Karthikeyan gave the direction to the Registry, recently. The Registry is to lodge a criminal complaint before the jurisdictional police against C Doss of Karunyam Mission at Pattamandri, for presenting the false affidavit.

Dismissing an application of Doss to revoke the probate, the judge observed he had made utterly false statements under the solemn oath. He had come to the court deliberately with the false statement and hence the necessary process must be issued, the judge said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)