Gujarat ATS recovers mephedrone worth Rs 121.40 crore in Vadodara

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-12-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 18:39 IST
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has recovered 24.28 kg of mephedrone or MD drug worth Rs 121.40 crore from the residence of a chemist in Vadodara city, officials said on Wednesday.

The recovery on Tuesday came days after the seizure of mephedrone and its raw material worth Rs 478 crore from a manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Vadodara city.

The latest stock of the stimulant drug was seized by the ATS from the residence of one Shailesh Kataria, who was among five persons held during a raid on the night of November 29 at a factory in Sindhrot village of Vadodara district.

During interrogation, Kataria, a chemist by profession hired by drug traders, informed the cops he had kept a large cache of MD drugs, which he prepared at the Sindhrot-based factory, at his residence in Vadodara city, said the officials.

An ATS team reached his residence and recovered 24.28 kg of the banned substance worth Rs 121.40 crore, said a release by the anti-terror force.

Mephedrone, also known as 'meow meow' or MD, is a synthetic stimulant banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

