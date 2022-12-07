Left Menu

Russian shelling kills at least six in east Ukraine - president

Russian shelling killed at least six people and set buildings ablaze in the town of Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Zelenskiy's office, put the death toll higher. He said eight people had been killed and five wounded in the attack, in which a market, bus station, petrol stations and residential buildings came under fire.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 20:51 IST
Russian shelling kills at least six in east Ukraine - president

Russian shelling killed at least six people and set buildings ablaze in the town of Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Zelenskiy's office, put the death toll higher. He said eight people had been killed and five wounded in the attack, in which a market, bus station, petrol stations and residential buildings came under fire. "Terrorists attacked the peaceful town of Kurakhove, Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app under video footage of buildings in flames. "Terrorists are inhuman. And they will be held to account for it."

Kurakhove is in the Donetsk region, which has seen some of the heaviest fighting since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russia denies deliberately attacking civilians but cities across Ukraine have been pummelled by Russian forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022