U.S. rejects any unconstitutional move to thwart Peru's Congress

The United States rejects any unconstitutional act by Peruvian President Pedro Castillo to block Congress from fulfilling its duties, the U.S. ambassador to the South American country said Wednesday after the Castillo moved to dissolve the legislature.

"The United States categorically rejects any extra-constitutional act by President Castillo to prevent Congress from fulfilling its mandate," Ambassador Lisa Kenna wrote on Twitter.

