PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 8

- Former Theranos executive Sunny Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years for fraud - Rishi Sunak pledges 'new tough laws' as UK border staff announce strike

- Jeremy Hunt to overhaul UK 'senior managers' regime' - UK watchdog fines 3 traders for 'market manipulation' in Italian bond futures

Overview - A U.S. judge on Wednesday sentenced former Theranos Inc President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani to 12 years and 11 months in prison on charges of defrauding investors and patients of the blood testing startup led by Elizabeth Holmes, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office confirmed.

- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is working on "new tough laws" to limit the impact of strikes, as Border Force staff prepared to join a wave of industrial action set to cause major travel disruption across the UK over Christmas. - UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt is to overhaul the "senior managers' regime" — rules introduced in response to the 2008 financial crisis that "terrified" senior bankers and held them personally responsible for infractions on their watch.

- UK regulators have decided to ban and set fines totalling almost 600,000 pounds ($731,040.00) on three bond traders for "market manipulation" six years ago when they were employed by the UK-based subsidiary of Japan's Mizuho Financial Group. ($1 = 0.8207 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

