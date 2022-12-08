South Korea orders striking steel, petchem truckers to return to work
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 08-12-2022 10:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 10:56 IST
South Korea ordered striking truckers in the steel and petrochemical industries to return to work on Thursday, widening a back-to-work order beyond the cement industry amid a prolonged nationwide truckers strike.
Last week, the government issued a "start work" order to force 2,500 striking drivers in the cement industry back on the road.
