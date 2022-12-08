Left Menu

Man claiming to be BJP worker tries to self himself on fire; police deny such incident

PTI | Kota | Updated: 08-12-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 12:22 IST
Man claiming to be BJP worker tries to self himself on fire; police deny such incident
  • Country:
  • India

A man, claiming to be a BJP worker, attempted to set himself on fire in front of Rajiv Gandhi statue here on Thursday as the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra passed by.

However, people who had gathered there and security personnel stopped him before he could immolate himself.

The incident took place in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar.

The man was identified as Kuldeep Sharma (30), a property dealer and resident of Talwandi area in the city.

While Kota youth BJP district president Sudarshan Gautam confirmed that Sharma tried to set himself ablaze, police denied any such act.

A video of people surrounding Sharma in order to prevent him from self-immolation surfaced on social media later.

Gautam said Sharma was not attached to the BJP or any of its affiliated organisations, but he stayed with party workers and was miffed with the Gandhi family for ''anti-Hindu activities''.

Sharma could not be reached for a comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022