Man claiming to be BJP worker tries to self himself on fire; police deny such incident

A man, claiming to be a BJP worker, attempted to set himself on fire in front of Rajiv Gandhi statue here on Thursday as the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra passed by.

However, people who had gathered there and security personnel stopped him before he could immolate himself.

The incident took place in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar.

The man was identified as Kuldeep Sharma (30), a property dealer and resident of Talwandi area in the city.

While Kota youth BJP district president Sudarshan Gautam confirmed that Sharma tried to set himself ablaze, police denied any such act.

A video of people surrounding Sharma in order to prevent him from self-immolation surfaced on social media later.

Gautam said Sharma was not attached to the BJP or any of its affiliated organisations, but he stayed with party workers and was miffed with the Gandhi family for ''anti-Hindu activities''.

Sharma could not be reached for a comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)