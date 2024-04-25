Left Menu

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan arrived in style at the screening of his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's film 'Ruslaan' in Mumbai.

ANI | Updated: 25-04-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 23:57 IST
Salman attends Aayush Sharma's 'Ruslaan' screening
Actor Salman Khan (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan arrived in style at the screening of his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's film 'Ruslaan' in Mumbai. Salman happily posed on the red carpet with sister Arpita, Aayush and their kids.

Arbaaz Khan also came to the screening to cheer for his brother-in-law. Recently, in an interview with ANI, Aayush Sharma expressed his concerns over the firing incident outside Salman's residence in Mumbai and said that it is a "tough time" for the family.

A few days ago, two men opened fire outside Salman Khan's house in Mumbai. This incident shocked everyone, from his fans, industry friends to his family. Speaking to ANI, Aayush shared, "We are his family. It is a tough time for us. And we all as a family stand together.""I believe that at this point of time, it will not be appropriate for me to give any statement or comment because it is a grave situation. A competent Mumbai Police has done a great job in doing what they're doing, and the matter is still under investigation. So, at this stage, I would just say thank you, to everybody who has sent their love and prayers, that means a lot. And as you all know he's (Salman Khan) back to work so am I," added the 'Antim: The Final Truth' actor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

