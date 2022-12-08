Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-12-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 13:20 IST
Commodities prices
ry cube 3800-4500: Jaggery ball 4300-4500: Coriander Seed 10000-12000: Chili's fine 38000-57000: Potato Big UNQ: Medium 2000-2400: Onion Big 1500-2200: Medium 1000-1500: Small 500-1000: Tamarind 6000-12000: Garlic 4000-5500: Horsegram 7500-8000: Wheat 3000-4300 Turmeric 9000-14000: Turdhal 9000-12400: Green Gram Dhal 9300-10700: Black gram dal 9300-13500: Bengal Gram Dhal 6000-7000: Mustard 7500-9000: Gingelly 18000-21000: Sugar 3600-3800: Groundnut Seed 10000-12500: Copra 14000-16000.

Groundnut oil (10kg): 1570-2030 Coconut oil (10kg):1500-2000 Gingelly oil: 1950-3700 Ghee (5kg): 2900-3200.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

