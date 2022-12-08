France supports Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria joining Schengen
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday that France was in favour of Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria joining Europe's Schengen control-free travel zone, a topic not all EU members agree upon.
"France considers that these three countries have made very substantial efforts ... there's nothing much that goes against them joining," he told reporters ahead of talks with his EU counterparts.
