Left Menu

France supports Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria joining Schengen

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-12-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 14:37 IST
France supports Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria joining Schengen
Gerald Darmanin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday that France was in favour of Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria joining Europe's Schengen control-free travel zone, a topic not all EU members agree upon.

"France considers that these three countries have made very substantial efforts ... there's nothing much that goes against them joining," he told reporters ahead of talks with his EU counterparts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022