Boundary wall of madrassa encroaching on govt land demolished in UP's Barabanki

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 08-12-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 16:04 IST
The district administration here demolished the boundary wall of a madrassa built on government land, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the boundary wall of the madrassa, constructed under Safdarganj police station limits, was encroaching on the land of the sub-station of the electricity department.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vijay Trivedi said the wall of madrassa Jamia Madintul Uloom was constructed on land allotted to the electricity department.

''A notice regarding the same was issued earlier. Acting on the same notice, the boundary wall was bulldozed on Wednesday,'' he said.

The manager of the madrassa Hafiz Ayas is also the district president of Samajwadi President.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

