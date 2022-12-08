URGENT-Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval
Takeda's dengue vaccine has been authorised for use in the European Union, the Japanese drugmaker said on Thursday.
It is the second vaccine approved by the EU for the mosquito-borne disease which causes millions of infections annually.
