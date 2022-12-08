Left Menu

EU states to top up fund used for Ukraine arms purchases by 2 bln euros

In total, the EU and its member states have provided arms and military equipment worth at least 8 billion euros to Ukraine so far, Borrell said in November.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-12-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 18:01 IST
EU states to top up fund used for Ukraine arms purchases by 2 bln euros
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union countries will replenish a fund that has been used to pay for military support for Ukraine with another 2 billion euros ($2.10 billion), two diplomats told Reuters on Thursday. The bloc's foreign ministers will decide to top up the so-called European Peace Facility (EPF) by this amount at a meeting in Brussels on Monday, the diplomats said.

EU states have tapped into the EPF to fund purchases of arms and military equipment for Kyiv but it has been largely depleted over almost nine months of war in Ukraine. In mid-November, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on member states to refill the pot by the end of the year.

Set up in 2021 with the original goal of funding military purchases in support of countries in Africa, for example, the EPF was filled with 5.7 billion euros for the period until 2027. In total, the EU and its member states have provided arms and military equipment worth at least 8 billion euros to Ukraine so far, Borrell said in November. ($1 = 0.9515 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022