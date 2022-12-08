Left Menu

UK, European neighbours agree to work together to curb illegal immigration

Ministers from Britain, Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands on Thursday agreed plans to step up co-operation to tackle irregular immigration across Europe and try to stop people smugglers working in the English Channel. Britain's interior minister Suella Braverman met with her counterparts from the group of northern European countries, called the Calais Group, in Brussels to discuss migration.

Ministers from Britain, Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands on Thursday agreed plans to step up co-operation to tackle irregular immigration across Europe and try to stop people smugglers working in the English Channel.

Britain's interior minister Suella Braverman met with her counterparts from the group of northern European countries, called the Calais Group, in Brussels to discuss migration. The number of migrants arriving illegally in England by small boats has risen to record levels this year, reigniting an issue that has in the past provoked bitter rows between Britain and its European neighbours, particularly France.

"Countries across Europe must work closely together to tackle illegal migration and crack down on the people smugglers before these issues reach our borders," Braverman said in a statement. "The Calais Group have held constructive discussions today on bringing solutions that will benefit all our countries and to ensure the evil criminals who profit in human misery are targeted and brought swiftly to justice."

The ministers also agreed to support a working arrangement between Britain and Europe's external border agency, Frontex, to try to tackle illegal migration.

