U.S. says China seeks stabilized relations

China appears to be interested in stabilizing relations with the United States in the short-term, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday.

Speaking at an Aspen Institute security forum in Washington, Campbell said China's challenges with a slowing economy and its struggles with COVID-19 mean Beijing wanted to avoid openly hostile ties with Washington.

"All of that suggests to me that the last thing the Chinese need right now is an openly hostile relationship with the United States. They want a degree of predictability and stability, and we seek that as well," Campbell said.

