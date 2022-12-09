Left Menu

U.S. seeks to stop Microsoft's $69 bln bid for games maker Activision

Microsoft President Brad Smith said they would fight the FTC in court. "While we believed in giving peace a chance, we have complete confidence in our case and welcome the opportunity to present our case in court," he said.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint on Thursday aimed at stopping tech giant Microsoft from buying "Call of Duty" games maker Activision in a $69 billion deal.

Microsoft, which owns the Xbox, said in January 2022 that it would buy Activision for $68.7 billion in the biggest gaming industry deal

